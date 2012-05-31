PARIS May 31 French entertainment group Vivendi aims to unveil plans to boost its SFR mobile division in the coming weeks in response to a price war triggered by the arrival of new domestic rival Iliad's Free Mobile, its chief executive said.

SFR, France Telecom's Orange and Bouygues Telecom have taken hits to sales and margins since the January launch of the fourth French mobile operator, with Orange predicting a 10 percent drop in 2012 revenue per subscriber.

"We have embarked on a transformation plan for the business," said Jean-Bernard Levy, CEO of Vivendi and direct head of SFR since late March, when he forced out the unit's former chief for a weak response to Free's arrival.

"We are in the process of refining it, defining its scope."

Levy earlier this month appointed Michel Combes, an industry veteran and head of Vodafone's European business, to lead SFR, though he is not due to take up his post for another two months.

Levy added on Thursday that he planned to inform workers about the details of the turnaround plan "in the coming weeks, and certainly before the summer".

It was unclear those details would include job cuts.

Unions at SFR warned earlier this month that the company was preparing to cut around 500 jobs, but the company later said no final decisions had yet been made on cost cuts or layoffs.

Iliad's low-cost Free Mobile offers shifted France from being one of Europe's more profitable mobile markets to one of the toughest.

Orance France said on Wednesday that from next month it plans to cut prices on its main mobile offerings, which include phones subsidised in return for customers signing up to one or two-year contracts.

Bouygues Telecom has already cut its prices on its Eden range of mobile offers, which include subsidised phones with long-term contracts. SFR has so far largely focused its price cuts only on its low-cost, no mobile offers. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Christian Plumb)