* First round of cost cuts revealed to unions, more ahead
* Deeper strategy review underway for summer -sources
* SFR under pressure from low-cost entrant Iliad
By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, March 29 Vivendi's SFR has begun
"urgent" cost-cutting measures and is preparing a deeper
strategic plan this summer to cope with brutal competition
brought on by new mobile player Iliad, according to an
internal document seen by Reuters.
France's second-biggest mobile operator presented the
measures to be taken immediately to labour union officials on
Wednesday at a meeting presided by Vivendi Chief Executive
Jean-Bernard Levy, who took over the helm of SFR on Monday after
removing its long-time CEO.
The moves include cutting temporary workers and delaying
software projects and specific network fixes, but SFR did not
give details in the document or the meeting as to how much money
they would save.
Two union sources confirmed the document's validity and
described the discussions at the meeting to Reuters.
"In this context, SFR wishes to take the time to analyse
calmly the consequences of this disruption of the market," SFR
said in the document.
"This reflection could lead to a revised strategy for SFR
that will be presented to union representatives when it is
ready."
The union sources said that SFR management told them to
expect a broader strategy review and more details on cost
cutting by this summer.
Like France's other mobile incumbents, SFR is struggling to
deal with the fall-out from Iliad's launch of ultra-low cost
mobile offers under brand name Free Mobile in mid-January.
Since then, France's telecoms market has been locked in a
price war that has forced France Telecom, Bouygues
Telecom and SFR to spend heavily to try to retain
customers.
Free Mobile has signed up 1.5-2.2 million customers since
launching, according to unofficial tallies by rival operators,
but it does not plan to give official subscriber numbers until
May.
Like rivals, SFR has cut prices on its low-end offers, sold
online and without subsidized mobile phones, but it has not gone
as far as Bouygues Telecom in cutting prices on the rest of its
offers.
TOUGH TASK
SFR said it lost 200,000 customers through the end of
February, or 1 percent of its client base. As a result, SFR's
core profit will drop 12-15 percent in 2012 and cash flow from
operations will decline 15 percent to about 1.7 billion euros
($2.26 billion).
Levy faces the difficult task of trying to squeeze out cost
savings to offset the tougher competitive environment. And since
SFR generates about half of Vivendi's operating profit, the
issue is crucial to the company's fortunes.
Credit Suisse analysts reduced their target price for
Vivendi shares on Thursday because of SFR's woes and predicted
that SFR's average revenue per user, a key industry metric,
could fall by 22 percent through 2015.
"In this context, Vivendi needs to move aggressively to
reduce costs, in our view," they wrote, adding that some 500
million euros of cost cuts were possible through 2014.
Union officials said the immediate cost reductions that SFR
detailed on Wednesday would affect some 150-200 workers and were
a prelude to broader cuts to come.
"They are going to use Free's arrival to put everything on
the table in terms of the functioning and organisation of the
company," said one union representative.
An SFR spokesman declined to comment.
Vivendi shares were down 0.5 percent at 13.76 euros per
share at 1213 GMT.
($1 = 0.7525 euros)
