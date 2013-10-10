PARIS Oct 10 Vivendi has hired Societe
Generale and Citigroup as lead banks to prepare
a stock market listing of SFR, its struggling French telecoms
unit, as it seeks to remake itself as a media group focused on
music and pay-TV, a source said.
The once-sprawling conglomerate had said last month that it
was aiming to decide early next year on whether to spin off the
business.
"The calendar is basically aiming for marketing in summer
for a fall IPO window," said the source familiar with the
matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Other banks with smaller roles in the deal include Goldman
Sachs, BNP Paribas, Lazard and Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, a second person familiar with the matter
said.
Vivendi declined to comment.
Vivendi is already selling most of its Activision
video game and Maroc Telecom businesses as part of a broader
overhaul after SFR was hammered by competition in French mobile
sparked by the arrival of low-cost operator Iliad.
SFR's earnings before interest, tax and depreciation have
been falling since 2010. The split that Vivendi is envisaging
would leave SFR, the second-biggest telecom operator in France,
an independent company to compete with Orange and
Bouygues.
The success of the initial public offering will largely
depend on whether fierce competition in the French market begins
to abate by the summer so Vivendi can tell prospective investors
that the worst is behind SFR.
The remaining media company would include Universal Music
Group and French pay-TV provider Canal Plus, as well as
Brazilian telecom operator GVT, which Vivendi had previously
attempted to sell, failing to find a buyer at the price it
wanted.