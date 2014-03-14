By Leila Abboud
| PARIS, March 14
PARIS, March 14 The board of France's Vivendi
is to meet on Friday to debate two competing bids to
buy its mobile and fixed operator SFR, a deal that could reshape
Europe's third-biggest telecom market.
Conglomerate Bouygues and cable group Numericable
are vying for SFR and both raised their bids late on
Wednesday to try to capture the prize.
For Vivendi, having two bidders for SFR is a surprising
twist in a saga that began in spring 2012, when veteran chairman
Jean-Rene Fourtou declared there would be "no taboo" in
re-examining the 160-year-old group's unwieldy holdings that
ranged from video games to broadband in Brazil.
Fourtou became convinced that Vivendi should exit telecoms,
to focus more on its media businesses, after seeing the damage
wrought by a price war in France touched off by low-cost player
Iliad.
Once the group's cash cow, SFR began to drag down Vivendi's
results and core operating profit halved from 2011 levels to
1.07 billion euros at the end of 2013.
To revamp Vivendi, Fourtou in July 2013 sold the profitable
and growing video game unit Activision Blizzard to pay down
debt, and in November he sold Maroc Telecom, raising in
total roughly 10.4 billion euros for both.
The stage was set to split off SFR into a separate company
by July, but now that option looks less likely with Numericable
and Bouygues swooping in with bids.
Bouygues, which is now third place in French mobile, wants
to buy SFR to shore up its telecom business, which has been hit
hard by the arrival of Iliad's Free Mobile service.
For Numericable, now primarily a seller of television and
broadband, a tie-up with SFR would allow it to become a major
player in mobile and grab a large network of stores and sales
staff.
Vivendi's board will debate the merits of both bids, as well
as the spin off option, and may make a decision by the day's end
to open exclusive negotiations with Bouygues or Numericable.
Alternatively, the board, which also includes vice-chairman
and second-largest shareholder Vincent Bollore, could choose to
take more time to weigh its options.
Lastly, Vivendi could shelve the two bids and pursue the
spin off, although in that case it would pass up the billions in
cash that the two bidders are offering.
Bouygues has offered Vivendi 11.3 billion euros ($15.7
billion) in cash and a 43 percent stake in the combined entity,
which would be spun off and listen on the stock market if
regulatory approval was secured.
A combined Bouygues-SFR would be France's biggest mobile
carrier with 32 million customers and 42 percent market share
compared with 35 percent for current leader Orange.
Numericable on March 5 bid 10.9 billion euros in cash and a
32 percent stake in the new company. Three people close to the
situation, but without direct knowledge of the Numericable bid,
said on Thursday that the company had raised the cash portion of
its bid by as much as 850 million euros.
(Editing by Anthony Barker)