PARIS Oct 29 Vivendi said its SFR mobile division posted a 2.9 percent drop in revenue in the first nine months of the year, pulled down by its retail business.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 19.2 percent to 1.779 billion euros ($2.27 billion), Vivendi said in slides published on Tuesday. Revenue was 7.396 billion euros.

The pace of revenue decline improved to 3.2 percent in the third quarter from 4.7 percent in the first half on a comparable basis, Vivendi said. Its retail mobile subscriber base was up 0.8 percent at end-September to 11.3 million.

The figures were based on provisional, unaudited accounts, Vivendi said. (1 US dollar = 0.7852 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)