Tech slump drives European shares to seven-week low
* Investors cheer to French, Italy vote (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
PARIS, March 1 Vivendi Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy said it would not have to take any write-downs on the stake in telecom unit SFR it bought from Vodafone for 8 billion euros ($10.7 billion) last year to give it full ownership.
"We are not at risk of an impairment on SFR and we had made very conservative projections when we made that decision a year ago to acquire the 44 percent we did not have in SFR," Levy said. "So there is no change in this view on our side." ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Investors cheer to French, Italy vote (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
RIYADH, June 12 Oman welcomed a decision by three Gulf countries to give special consideration to families with Qatari spouses and children on Monday, after they cut ties with Qatar last week and expelled Qatari nationals from their countries.