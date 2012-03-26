(Adds details, writes through)
By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, March 26 Vivendi CEO
Jean-Bernand Levy will temporarily take the reins of the
company's biggest unit, French mobile operator SFR, in a bid to
help it overcome a price war and steep client losses after the
recent arrival of a new mobile competitor.
Frank Esser, who served as CEO of SFR for more than a
decade, is stepping aside with immediate effect, Vivendi said in
a statement which confirmed an earlier press report.
An executive search firm has already begun looking for the
right candidate to run SFR on a permanent basis, but it was not
clear how long the search will take, a person familiar with the
situation said.
The management shakeup comes as SFR, France's second-biggest
mobile operator, tries to cope with harsher competition brought
on by the launch of Iliad's low-cost "Free Mobile"
service in mid-January.
Like rivals France Telecom and Bouygues Telecom,
SFR has lost clients to Free Mobile, which has signed up between
1.5 and 2.2 million clients, according to unofficial tallies
from the operators.
SFR has cut prices on its low-end offers (sold online and
without a subsidized mobile phone) and has also pledged to
reduce costs throughout the business via job cuts, hiring
freezes and by simplifying its offers.
SFR's core profit will drop by between 12 and 15 percent in
2012 and cash flow from operations will decline 15 percent to
about 1.7 billion euros, Vivendi said at its results on March 1,
citing increased competitive pressure.
But Esser's departure is a sign Vivendi's board did not feel
it could rely on the long-time executive to pilot the company
through the changed landscape.
NO REAL STRATEGY
A union source who declined to be named said SFR staffers
had begun to question Esser's leadership. "The response to Free
Mobile has been muddled at best," the person said. "There have
been some budget cuts, fewer temporary jobs and outsourced
projects but there has been no real new strategy."
Further hurting SFR is the fact that, unlike France Telecom,
which signed a 1 billion euro contract to provide roaming
services to Free in coming years while it builds its network, it
has no way to hedge against client losses to the low-cost
player.
That roaming contract has now become the subject of
controversy because Free has had three service outages in the
month of March, provoking tensions between it and France
Telecom.
Whoever takes over SFR will need deep experience of the
French consumer market, as well a keen understanding of the
changes underway in the telecoms industry as groups such as
Apple and Google grab a bigger slice of
communications profits.
Former Lagardere executive Didier Quillot,
Vodafone Europe chief Michel Combes, and Olivier Huart,
who runs broadcast tower operator TDF, as well as other
candidates, are in the running for the job, according to French
business daily Les Echos.
"The staff of SFR hope they will name someone who knows the
sector and who has ideas," said the union source. "We have the
impression the company is stuck and that there is no
innovation."
Vivendi shares closed flat at 14.02 euros.
