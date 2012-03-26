(Adds details, writes through)

By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS, March 26 Vivendi CEO Jean-Bernand Levy will temporarily take the reins of the company's biggest unit, French mobile operator SFR, in a bid to help it overcome a price war and steep client losses after the recent arrival of a new mobile competitor.

Frank Esser, who served as CEO of SFR for more than a decade, is stepping aside with immediate effect, Vivendi said in a statement which confirmed an earlier press report.

An executive search firm has already begun looking for the right candidate to run SFR on a permanent basis, but it was not clear how long the search will take, a person familiar with the situation said.

The management shakeup comes as SFR, France's second-biggest mobile operator, tries to cope with harsher competition brought on by the launch of Iliad's low-cost "Free Mobile" service in mid-January.

Like rivals France Telecom and Bouygues Telecom, SFR has lost clients to Free Mobile, which has signed up between 1.5 and 2.2 million clients, according to unofficial tallies from the operators.

SFR has cut prices on its low-end offers (sold online and without a subsidized mobile phone) and has also pledged to reduce costs throughout the business via job cuts, hiring freezes and by simplifying its offers.

SFR's core profit will drop by between 12 and 15 percent in 2012 and cash flow from operations will decline 15 percent to about 1.7 billion euros, Vivendi said at its results on March 1, citing increased competitive pressure.

But Esser's departure is a sign Vivendi's board did not feel it could rely on the long-time executive to pilot the company through the changed landscape.

NO REAL STRATEGY

A union source who declined to be named said SFR staffers had begun to question Esser's leadership. "The response to Free Mobile has been muddled at best," the person said. "There have been some budget cuts, fewer temporary jobs and outsourced projects but there has been no real new strategy."

Further hurting SFR is the fact that, unlike France Telecom, which signed a 1 billion euro contract to provide roaming services to Free in coming years while it builds its network, it has no way to hedge against client losses to the low-cost player.

That roaming contract has now become the subject of controversy because Free has had three service outages in the month of March, provoking tensions between it and France Telecom.

Whoever takes over SFR will need deep experience of the French consumer market, as well a keen understanding of the changes underway in the telecoms industry as groups such as Apple and Google grab a bigger slice of communications profits.

Former Lagardere executive Didier Quillot, Vodafone Europe chief Michel Combes, and Olivier Huart, who runs broadcast tower operator TDF, as well as other candidates, are in the running for the job, according to French business daily Les Echos.

"The staff of SFR hope they will name someone who knows the sector and who has ideas," said the union source. "We have the impression the company is stuck and that there is no innovation."

Vivendi shares closed flat at 14.02 euros. (Editing by Christian Plumb and David Holmes)