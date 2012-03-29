PARIS, March 29 Vivendi's SFR has begun
"urgent" cost-cutting measures and is preparing a deeper
strategic plan this summer to cope with brutal competition
brought on by new mobile player Iliad, according to an
internal document seen by Reuters.
France's second-biggest mobile operator presented the
measures to be taken immediately to labour union officials on
Wednesday at a meeting presided by Vivendi Chief Executive
Jean-Bernard Levy, who took over the helm of SFR on Monday after
removing its long-time CEO.
The moves include cutting temporary workers and delaying
software projects and specific network fixes, but SFR did not
give details in the document or the meeting as to how much money
they would save.
Two union sources confirmed the document's validity and
described the discussions at the meeting to Reuters.
