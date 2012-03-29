PARIS, March 29 Vivendi's SFR has begun "urgent" cost-cutting measures and is preparing a deeper strategic plan this summer to cope with brutal competition brought on by new mobile player Iliad, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

France's second-biggest mobile operator presented the measures to be taken immediately to labour union officials on Wednesday at a meeting presided by Vivendi Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy, who took over the helm of SFR on Monday after removing its long-time CEO.

The moves include cutting temporary workers and delaying software projects and specific network fixes, but SFR did not give details in the document or the meeting as to how much money they would save.

Two union sources confirmed the document's validity and described the discussions at the meeting to Reuters. (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan)