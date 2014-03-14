PARIS, March 14 French junior minister Fleur Pellerin called on Numericable parent company Altice to give more practical details relating to jobs and investment in superfast broadband as part of its offer to buy Vivendi's SFR telecom unit.

Vivendi said earlier on Friday that it had selected Altice ahead of Bouygues Telecom for exclusive talks to buy SFR.

"The government is particularly vigilant on the subjects of employment, investment, and concerning services provided to customers, particularly in terms of price," the junior minister responsible for telecom and digital issues said in a statement.

"Altice made a number of commitments this week on various subjects. I now invite them to be more precise and to explain them in operational terms." (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud)