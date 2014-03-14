PARIS, March 14 French junior minister Fleur
Pellerin called on Numericable parent company Altice
to give more practical details relating to jobs and
investment in superfast broadband as part of its offer to buy
Vivendi's SFR telecom unit.
Vivendi said earlier on Friday that it had selected Altice
ahead of Bouygues Telecom for exclusive talks to buy
SFR.
"The government is particularly vigilant on the subjects of
employment, investment, and concerning services provided to
customers, particularly in terms of price," the junior minister
responsible for telecom and digital issues said in a statement.
"Altice made a number of commitments this week on various
subjects. I now invite them to be more precise and to explain
them in operational terms."
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud)