PARIS, March 14 A board sub-committee of Vivendi
charged with evaluating two competing bids for telecom
unit SFR decided on Thursday that it preferred the one from
local cable group Numericable, said two people close
to the situation.
The four-person committee was led by Henri Lachmann, former
CEO of Schneider Electric and administrator at Vivendi since
1998. Its reached a more positive view of the Numericable bid
than a rival offer from conglomerate Bouygues, said
the people, and was set to present to the whole board on Friday.
A spokesman for Vivendi could not immediately be reached for
comment.
