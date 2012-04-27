PARIS, April 27 French bank Societe Generale
has accumulated a 7.9 percent stake in
entertainment-to-telecoms group Vivendi, comprising a
combination of shares, options and forwards, markets regulator
AMF disclosed on Friday.
The stake is the biggest single shareholding in Vivendi, in
which French financier Vincent Bollore recently signalled an
intention to raise his own stake to around 5 percent.
It was not clear whether SocGen took the stake for itself or
on behalf of a client. The bank did not immediately return a
phone call seeking comment.
Bollore, a corporate raider, owned 1.09 percent of of
Vivendi's capital at the end of February.
SocGen raised its stake above a 5 percent threshold at which
disclosure is mandatory last Friday, the AMF said.
The bank holds 5.25 percent of Vivendi in shares, with
another 2.6 percent in the form of options and forwards.
