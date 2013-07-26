PARIS, July 26 Vivendi is studying whether to split up its telecoms and media businesses following a planned sale of most of games unit Activision Blizzard , the French conglomerate's chief financial officer said on Friday.

"The (network-operator) SFR split-off is a possibility that the board will consider in due time," CFO Philippe Capron told reporters on a conference call. "We are presently looking at the option, and conducting a feasbility study on it."

The structure of the proposed sale of the bulk of Vivendi's stake in Activision Blizzard will result in no tax bill, Capron said.

On the topic of future deals, Capron said there were no plans for big acquisitions as Vivendi refocuses on media. He added that buying out rival Lagardere's stake in pay-TV unit Canal Plus was "marginally desirable" but that the company could "live without it". (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)