BRIEF-Bota Bio raises 8 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 8 billion won in private placement of 6.8 million shares of the co as of March 27
PARIS, July 26 Vivendi is studying whether to split up its telecoms and media businesses following a planned sale of most of games unit Activision Blizzard , the French conglomerate's chief financial officer said on Friday.
"The (network-operator) SFR split-off is a possibility that the board will consider in due time," CFO Philippe Capron told reporters on a conference call. "We are presently looking at the option, and conducting a feasbility study on it."
The structure of the proposed sale of the bulk of Vivendi's stake in Activision Blizzard will result in no tax bill, Capron said.
On the topic of future deals, Capron said there were no plans for big acquisitions as Vivendi refocuses on media. He added that buying out rival Lagardere's stake in pay-TV unit Canal Plus was "marginally desirable" but that the company could "live without it". (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa; BB-/Stable) USD150 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2022. The notes will be guaranteed by almost all of Japfa's major operating subsidiaries. The company intends to use about USD137 million of the net proceeds to redeem a part of its US dollar notes maturing in 2018 and the remainder for ge
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on March 28