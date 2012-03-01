PARIS, March 1 Vivendi Chief
Executive Jean-Bernard Levy said this year and next would be
difficult as Europe's largest telecoms and entertainment group
battles tougher competition in its domestic mobile market.
The CEO set a target for adjusted net profit of more than
2.5 billion euros ($3.34 billion) this year, a drop from the
record 2.95 billion achieved last year.
Levy said the group's French telecom unit, SFR, had lost
200,000 subscribers in the first two months of the year
following the entry of fourth mobile operator Iliad
with ultra-low price offers.
"Obviously we are losing subscribers, it's normal," Levy
said on a conference call on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7476 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Laurence Frost)