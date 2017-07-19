FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy market regulator orders inspection at Telecom Italia over Vivendi influence - source
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 19, 2017 / 2:39 PM / a day ago

Italy market regulator orders inspection at Telecom Italia over Vivendi influence - source

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - Italy's market regulator Consob has asked tax police to carry out inspections at Telecom Italia's Milan and Rome offices to verify the influence of controlling shareholder Vivendi on the group's management, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The inspections follow reports of irreconcilable differences between Telecom Italia Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo and France's Vivendi, that could lead to Cattaneo's exit. Vivendi owns a 24 percent stake in the group.

Vivendi is also under scrutiny for its growing influence in Italian business through its stake in Telecom Italia and a 30 percent share in private broadcaster Mediaset.

Telecom Italia was not immediately available for a comment, Vivendi declined to comment.

Reporting by Paola Arosio in Milan, writing by Giulia Segreti

