MILAN, April 15 Telecom Italia said on
Friday top investor Vivendi had sold 30 million shares
in the Italian phone group on March 24 at a price of 0.92 euros
each.
The shares sold in the off-market transaction are equivalent
to 0.2 percent of Telecom Italia's ordinary share capital,
according to Reuters calculations.
The French media group has been steadily raising its holding
in Telecom Italia since last summer. A regulatory filing on
March 11 showed Vivendi held 24.9 percent of Telecom Italia
ordinary share capital.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)