MILAN Jan 15 Top investor Vivendi
bought more ordinary shares in Telecom Italia in
December after securing four seats on the Italian company's
board, a filing by Telecom Italia showed on Friday.
Vivendi, led by Chairman Vincent Bollore, bought shares in
Telecom Italia between Dec. 16 and Dec. 30 for 134.2 million
euros ($147 million), the filing said. The purchases amount to a
0.86 percent stake in Telecom Italia, according to Reuters
calculations.
Vivendi had a 20.5 percent stake in Telecom Italia at a Dec.
15 shareholder meeting of the Italian company. At that meeting
the French group won a vote to appoint four representatives to
Telecom Italia's board while also blocking a share conversion
plan that would have diluted its stake.
If no shares have been sold in the meantime, the new
purchases would take Vivendi's stake to around 21.4 percent.
($1 = 0.9127 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)