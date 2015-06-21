PARIS, June 21 French media group Vivendi
is expected to announce next week it is raising its
stake in Telecom Italia to 14.9 percent and will
likely get two board seats, according to a source close to the
situation.
The announcement could be made by June 23 or June 24, the
source said. A Vivendi spokesman declined to comment.
Vivendi is on track to become Telecom Italia's largest
shareholder when it receives an 8.3 percent stake as
part-payment for selling Brazilian broadband group GVT to
Spanish carrier Telefonica.
Citing people familiar with the matter, Reuters reported
last week the French group planned to lift its stake to 10-15
percent, as Telefonica and three Italian financial institutions
dissolve the investment vehicle through which they controlled
Telecom Italia since 2007.
