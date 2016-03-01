(Adds details on mandatory bid threshold, background)
MILAN, March 1 French media group Vivendi
has raised its stake in Telecom Italia to
23.8 percent, further strengthening its position as the top
shareholder in the Italian phone group, according to a
regulatory filing.
This brings Vivendi's stake to just below a 25 percent
threshold that under Italian regulations would force it to
launch a mandatory bid for Telecom Italia. Sources close to the
matter have said Vivendi is likely to stay below the 25 percent
level.
A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
dated March 1, said Vivendi bought on the market 135 million
shares between Feb. 22 and Feb. 29.
Vivendi, controlled by tycoon Vincent Bollore, previously
had 22.8 percent of the Italian company, having topped up its
holding between Feb. 16 and Feb. 19.
Vivendi received an 8.2 percent stake in Telecom Italia in
June last year from Telefonica as part payment for selling its
Brazilian broadband telecoms group GVT to Telefonica Brasil
.
Since then, it has gradually increased its stake in the
Italian company, fuelling speculation about its intentions given
that it now has four representatives on Telecom Italia's board.
Back in October, when it reached 20 percent, Vivendi said
the move confirmed its intention to develop its activities in
southern Europe, in a statement analysts said could be a prelude
to a deal involving Spain's Telefonica.
The stake increase comes as speculation mounts in the
Italian press that Vivendi may be interested in the pay-TV arm
of Mediaset, Italy's biggest private broadcaster, which
is controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.
A source close to Vivendi, which has four representatives on
Telecom Italia's board, has said however the group was too busy
working on other projects to start talks with Mediaset.
Vivendi declined to comment.
