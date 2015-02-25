BRASILIA Feb 25 The antitrust regulator
reviewing Telefonica Brasil SA's takeover of Vivendi
SA's Brazilian broadband unit told journalists on
Wednesday that he would meet with the companies' lawyers on
Thursday to discuss the deal.
The talks added to signs that antitrust watchdog Cade is
making progress on the case, although Marcio de Oliveira Junior,
the board member overseeing the merger, declined to say when the
agency might reach a final ruling.
Telefonica reached a deal with Vivendi in September to pay
7.2 billion euros for Brazilian broadband unit GVT. Telefonica
Brasil executives said on Tuesday they would hold off making
forecasts for 2015 until the GVT deal got regulatory clearance.
A preliminary technical report last week suggested that Cade
will approve the deal if the companies adopt measures
guaranteeing competitive prices in markets served by both
Telefonica and GVT.
The terms of such an accord will remain confidential until a
final ruling, which then could set off more merger talks in
Brazil.
Telefonica is waiting for the GVT deal to clear before it
moves ahead on a possible joint offer with Oi SA and
America Movil SAB to buy and split up rival wireless
carrier TIM Participações SA , a person with
knowledge of the talks told Reuters last month.
