PARIS, July 30 European media group Vivendi
has sold its remaining 4 percent stake in Telefonica
Brasil for $877 million, resolving an antitrust
problem it had as the owner of indirect stakes in two Brazilian
mobile operators.
The company announced the sale of 67.9 million Telefonica
Brasil shares on Thursday, a day after agreeing to convert the
other half of its stake in the unit into shares of parent
company Spain's largest telecom operator, Telefonica.
That share swap makes Vivendi one of Telefonica's top 10
shareholders with a roughly 1 percent stake.
Vivendi obtained about 7.5 percent of Telefonica Brasil when
it sold its GVT Brazilian broadband business to Telefonica for a
mix of shares and cash in a deal that closed in May.
As part of the deal, Vivendi accepted being paid in part in
Telecom Italia shares, and it is also now the largest
shareholder of the Italian carrier with a 15 percent stake.
Since Telecom Italia owns Brazilian mobile operator Tim
Participaoes, Vivendi was an indirect shareholder in
both Tim and Telefonica Brasil. Brazilian antitrust regulator
CADE had made clear that this was not a tenable situation,
prompting Vivendi to exit Telefonica Brasil via the share sale
and swap.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)