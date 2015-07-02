By Leila Abboud
| PARIS, July 2
PARIS, July 2 French billionaire Vincent
Bollore, chairman of media group Vivendi, faced a
political backlash on Thursday following reports he wants to
shut down a satirical TV show renowned for its attacks on the
country's elite.
Bollore owns 15 percent of Vivendi, the parent company of
pay-TV channel Canal Plus, which has broadcast the show "Les
Guignols", featuring puppets of everyone from presidents to
sports stars, since 1988.
The tycoon wants to cancel the show and has met Canal Plus
managers in recent days to discuss its future, according to one
person familiar with the situation, confirming information first
reported by online outlet PureMedias and then by others
including in Le Monde daily.
A second source said talks between Bollore and executives
were about the autumn programming line-up and strategy of Canal
Plus more broadly, and no decision on "Les Guignols" had been
made.
Bollore has deep ties to France's political class. His
family-owned conglomerate Bollore Group is active in
logistics and transport, and former president Nicolas Sarkozy
celebrated his election in 2007 on the tycoon's yacht.
Leading French politicians rushed to defend the show despite
its habit of mercilessly mocking those in power.
"I love seeing myself on 'Les Guignols'. We need them,"
tweeted Alain Juppe, a centre-right presidential candidate and
mayor of Bordeaux, after changing his profile photo to one of
his puppet on the show.
Prime Minister Manuel Valls said France needed the show in
"difficult times", six months after deadly attacks on satirical
newspaper Charlie Hebdo prompted soul-searching over free speech
and religion. "In our country, caricature and impertinence are
necessary," he told Agence France Presse in Toulouse.
Former Canal Plus boss Pierre Lescure told Les Echos daily
he had resigned from the board of Vivendi-owned advertising and
public relations group Havas in protest. Bollore owns
60 percent of Havas and his son is CEO.
"Les Guignols" once wielded considerable influence on the
public image of France's politicians, helping boost Jacques
Chirac's popularity ahead of the 1995 elections by depicting him
as a jovial man in a Hawaiian shirt eating apples.
Its portrayals of President Francois Hollande as a dim
bumbler and former President Nicolas Sarkozy as an
over-excitable dwarf were arguably much harsher.
A Canal Plus spokesperson declined to comment. Vivendi said
programming decisions for Canal Plus would be announced by
mid-July as was customary.
Bollore believes the French pay-TV operator needs renewal
given stiffer competition from free channels as well as online
video. Canal Plus' revenue in France fell by nearly 3 percent
last year, while profit dropped 9 percent.
After selling off four of six business units in the past two
years under Bollore's leadership, Vivendi now consists of Canal
Plus, France's leading pay-TV platform, and the world's biggest
music label Universal Music Group.
Whether "Les Guignols" remains on the air next autumn
remains to be seen and no decision has been made, said the two
sources.
But it is clear Bollore, known for his hands-on style, has
been pressuring Canal Plus to up its game, renew its bench of
talent, and revive the fortunes of its prime-time chat and news
show "Le Grand Journal", which has lost audience.
