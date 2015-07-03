PARIS, July 3 French media group Vivendi
pushed out Canal Plus chief Rodolphe Belmer amid
controversy about the future of the pay-TV channel and its
prominent satirical puppet show "Les Guignols".
Canal Plus parent company Vivendi said in a statement on
Friday it had named Canal Plus head of pay-TV Maxime Saada as
new Canal Plus chief executive and appointed Canal Plus chief
financial officer Gregoire Castaing to the channel's management
board.
Vincent Bollore, who owns 15 percent of Vivendi and is the
chairman of the group, said in a separate statement the Guignols
programme was an important part of the company's history.
"It is out of the question that we would deprive the company
of this jewel, which is the group's property, but the management
of Canal+ and Vivendi will have to decide under which format and
when the programme will be broadcast," a spokesman for Bollore
said.
A Vivendi spokesman also said Bertrand Meheut was confirmed
in his role as president of Canal Plus and would stay in the
company.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Geert De Clercq; editing by Mark
John)