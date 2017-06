(Corrects to show watchdog asked to approve deal, not has approved)

WARSAW May 6 Vivendi's Canal Plus and Polish broadcaster TVN have asked for a regulatory green light to combine their pay television units in Poland they hope will let them to better compete with market leader Cyfrowy Polsat, the competition watchdog UOKiK said on Friday.

Vivendi agreed on the deal as part of a wider cooperation agreement signed in December. (Reporting by Chris Borowski)