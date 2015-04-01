PARIS, April 1 Shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis declined to support a campaign by a U.S. hedge fund to get French media group Vivendi to return more money to shareholders after a series of asset sales, according to a report seen by Reuters.

However, Glass Lewis did back another resolution submitted for vote an April 17 shareholder meeting by French fund PhiTrust to bar Vivendi from implementing a French law giving double voting rights to any shareholder owning the stock for more than two years.

PSAM, which says it owns 0.8 percent of Vivendi, is trying to rally other shareholders to vote for two resolutions at an upcoming annual meeting that would require Vivendi to boost returns to shareholders to 9 billion euros ($9.8 billion) after selling four of its six businesses.

Vivendi said in April it planned to pay out 5.7 billion euros to shareholders in dividends and buybacks by 2017, but wanted to keep some cash to build itself into a stronger media company via organic growth and acquisitions. It now owns two media businesses, the world's biggest music label Universal Music Group and Canal Plus.

Glass Lewis wrote in its report to clients on Wednesday that Vivendi risked running into further problems with its shareholders if it continued to be evasive about its future strategy and capital allocation.

"In the interim, however, we maintain that the Dissident's arguments do not provide adequate cause to suggest the board's codified distribution policy was arrived at in error, or, just as importantly, that PSAM's ironclad resolutions, as structured, demonstrably represent a strategically and financially sound alternative to maintaining the board's well-established program."

It nevertheless added: "We believe PSAM reasonably identifies certain problematic aspects of Vivendi's overall disclosure as applied to maintenance of the Company's capital return policy and Vivendi's prospective pursuit of an array of strategic alternatives." (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Leigh Thomas)