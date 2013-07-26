By Anjuli Davies
| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 Bankers working on the sale of
the bulk of Vivendi's stake in Activision Blizzard Inc
to the video games maker and its management could earn
advisory fees of up to $80 million, according to an industry
estimate.
France's Vivendi announced the $8.2 billion sale on
Friday, its second blockbuster deal in a week.
Bankers in the telecoms, media and technology sector are
expecting fees from a flurry of deals, unlike their peers in
other sectors where activity is subdued.
On Tuesday, Vivendi said it was in exclusive talks to sell
its controlling stake in Maroc Telecom for 4.2 billion
euros ($5.6 billion) to Etisalat. Dutch telecoms group
KPN announced the sale of its German business E-Plus
for 8.1 billion euros to Spain's Telefonica on the same
day.
In the media and entertainment sector, global deal activity
is up 32 percent with 1,380 transactions worth $84 billion so
far this year, Thomson Reuters data at July 25 showed.
Activity in the telecommunications sector is up 36 percent,
with 358 deals worth $60.9 billion.
But M&A activity overall is down 12 percent, with 19,388
deals worth $1,170 billion.
This has resulted in a 16 percent drop in fees in the first
half of the year.
Vivendi hired Barclays and Goldman Sachs to
advise it on the Activision deal and those banks could
potentially share a fee pot of $35 million to $45 million,
Freeman Consulting, which tracks bankers' fees, estimated.
Activision hired JPMorgan, which is set to receive
$25 million to $35 million. Centerview advised Activision's
independent directors.
On the sale of its stake in Maroc Telecom, Vivendi is being
advised by Credit Agricole and Lazard and
Etisalat by BNP Paribas and Attijariwafabank.
Banks working on the Sale of KPN's German business to
Telefonica were looking at a fee pot of up to $75 million,
Freeman estimated.