Sept 30 Residential solar panel installer Vivint
Solar Inc priced its initial public offering at $16 per share,
valuing the Blackstone Group LP -backed company at $1.68
billion.
Vivint Solar is offering all the 20.6 million shares, which
were priced at the low end of the expected range, raising $329.6
million.
Lehi, Utah-based, Vivint Solar is currently the
second-largest installer of residential solar panels in the
United States after SolarCity Corp, which is backed by
Tesla Motors Inc founder Elon Musk.
Vivint has benefited from a business model that allows
homeowners to avoid the hefty upfront cost of buying a solar
system outright.
The company puts the panels up on a house using funds
provided by financial institutions and makes money by selling
the power they produce to the homeowner for less than existing
retail power rates.
Blackstone bought Vivint Solar's parent company, Vivint Inc,
in 2012 for more than $2 billion. Formerly known as AFX Alarm
Systems, the company started selling alarm systems door-to-door
in 1999.
Shares owned by 313 Acquisition LLC, a stockholder and an
affiliate of Blackstone, will fall to 75.3 percent from 97
percent, assuming the underwriters fully exercise their option
to buy additional shares.
Vivint Solar's revenue rose more than five-fold to $10.06
million for the six months ended June 30, compared with a year
earlier. The company's net loss widened to $76.2 million during
the period from $22.7 million a year ago.
The company said it plans to use the IPO proceeds to repay
debt and for working capital. The company had about $78.3
million in long-term debt on a pro forma basis as of June 30.
The company's shares are expected to start trading on the
New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VSLR" on Wednesday.
Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse were
among the underwriters of the IPO.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Sudarshan Varadhan in
Bangalore; Editing by Sandra Maler)