July 20 SunEdison Inc and its unit TerraForm Power Inc said they would acquire Vivint Solar Inc in a deal valued at about $2.2 billion.

SunEdison will pay Vivint shareholders $9.89 in cash, $3.31 in SunEdison stock and $3.30 in SunEdison notes for every Vivint share they hold.

The offer works out to $16.50 per share, a 51.7 percent premium to Vivint's Friday close. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)