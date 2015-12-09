* SunEdison cuts cash component for Vivint by $2
* Increases stock share by $0.75
* Blackstone to provide $250 mln loan
* SunEdison shares rise as much as 27 pct, TerraForm 34 pct
Dec 9 SunEdison Inc's yieldco will now
buy Vivint Solar Inc's rooftop solar assets for a
smaller amount, bowing to pressure from activist hedge fund
Appaloosa Management.
SunEdison's stock rallied as much as 27 percent after the
company said it received a $250 million loan from Blackstone
Group LP.
Shares of the yieldco, TerraForm Power Inc, also
jumped nearly 34 percent.
Appaloosa's David Tepper has been calling on TerraForm Power
to "resist" the Vivint deal, saying it was a departure from the
company's business model and would put shareholders at risk.
Yieldcos typically have long-term agreements to sell power
to utilities, which bring in more stable cash flows than
residential solar assets.
SunEdison, which will buy Vivint and then drop down some
assets into TerraForm Power, is also cutting its purchase price
to $15.25 per share from $16.50.
Under the new merger agreement, Vivint can also solicit
competing offers, while SunEdison is free to look for
third-party buyers for the assets it was originally supposed to
drop down into TerraForm Power.
SunEdison has said it will slow asset sales to its two
"yieldcos", battering shares of the company as well as those of
its yieldcos this year.
The company cut the cash portion of its offer for Vivint by
$2.00 to $7.89 per share, while raising the stock component by
75 cents per share.
"Ideally, I think, most investors would be happy to not see
the transaction take place," said S&P Capital IQ analyst Angelo
Zino. "The fact that we did see a modified version of the terms
of the deal ... I think is somewhat positive news."
TerraForm Power will now pay about $799 million for 523
megawatts of Vivint's portfolio, lower than the initial purchase
price of $922 million.
SunEdison said it expects the Vivint deal to close in the
first quarter of 2016.
Vivint Solar's shares rose as much as 20 percent, after the
revised terms allayed concerns that the deal could be called
off.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)