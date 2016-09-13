Sept 13 A U.S. bankruptcy court judge on Tuesday
denied Vivint Solar Inc's request to advance its
lawsuit against bankrupt renewable energy developer SunEdison
Inc stemming from a failed merger.
Vivint filed a lawsuit earlier this year against SunEdison
in Delaware Chancery Court after Vivint terminated its planned
$2.2 billion merger with SunEdison. The lawsuit was
automatically put on hold when SunEdison filed for bankruptcy
protection in April.
Vivint asked Judge Stuart Bernstein to allow the lawsuit to
move forward so it could secure a judgment against SunEdison.
Vivint has said in court papers its claim against the bankrupt
company is approximately $1 billion in damages.
It is the largest unsecured creditor in the case and can
potentially influence how SunEdison's bankruptcy moves forward.
SunEdison declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Vivint did
not immediately return a request for comment.
Bernstein rejected Vivint's request because it will take up
too much of SunEdison's time.
"Prosecution of the ... litigation at this time will
interfere substantially with the progress of the bankruptcy case
and prejudice the interests of other creditors by diverting
[SunEdison's] resources and personnel at a critical time in the
case," Bernstein wrote.
SunEdison has been selling off assets piece by piece as it
decides which path its reorganization will take.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)