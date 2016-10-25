SAO PAULO Oct 25 Telefonica Brasil SA
, the biggest telecommunications company in the
country, reported on Tuesday that third-quarter net income rose
by 9.6 percent from a year earlier to 952.7 million reais,
according to a securities filing.
Profit missed an average forecast of 1.053 billion reais in
a Reuters poll of analysts. Earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 8.8 percent to
3.410 billion reais, below an average estimate of 3.437 billion
reais.
($1 = 3.27 Brazilian reais)
