Dec 21 Vivus Inc posted preliminary data from a study which showed infants of women exposed during pregnancy to a component of its weight-loss pill had a higher rate of prevalance of oral clefts than a control group.

The data sent shares of Vivus down 6 percent in after market trade on Nasdaq.

Vivus said the study found 5 oral clefts among 1,740 infants exposed to topiramate -- a component of its weight-loss pill Qnexa -- during the first trimester of pregnancy, a prevalence rate of 0.29 percent.

The compared with a prevalence rate of 0.16 percent for a group of infants of women who had previously taken antiepileptic drugs including topiramate, but before pregnancy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to review Qnexa in the first quarter of 2012.

The company had failed at an earlier attempt at getting a marketing approval for the drug.

"The prevalence ratio for oral clefts ... is within the recently reported range for topiramate from several large studies," said Peter Tam, the company's president.

Tam said the company has shared the results with the U.S. health regulator.

Shares of Vivus were down to $9.75 in after market trade. They had closed at $10.40 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.