* Sees rolling out Qsymia in retail pharmacies in 90 days
* Plans to launch direct-to-consumer campaign later this
year
* Says continues to look for a buyer for Stendra
By Zeba Siddiqui and Adithya Venkatesan
April 16 Vivus Inc President Peter Tam
said U.S. health regulators' approval to sell its diet pill
Qsymia through retail pharmacies removed "a major barrier" to
the drug's adoption and paved the way for a direct-to-consumer
campaign to be launched later this year.
Vivus shares rose as much as 6 percent to $12.35 on Tuesday
afternoon on the Nasdaq and closed at $11.78. Shares of other
obesity drug makers Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc and
Orexigen Therapeutics Inc also closed up 2 percent
each.
"We are keeping all options open in terms of increasing the
commercialization support for Qsymia," Tam told Reuters in a
phone conversation from his Mountain View, California office.
Since Qsymia's launch in September, Vivus has been
struggling to improve sales of the drug.
The company has earlier blamed weak adoption of the pill on
limited reimbursement and a restricted Risk Evaluation and
Mitigation Strategy (REMS), or a risk managing plan, that allows
the drug to be sold only through mail-order pharmacies.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted Vivus's
proposal to modify the REMS and allow Qsymia's sale through
certified retail pharmacies, where the drug is expected to be
available within 90 days, the company said on Tuesday.
Vivus's largest shareholder, First Manhattan Co (FMC), which
has been critical of the company's marketing plan and pushed for
a partnership on the drug, stepped up its attack last week when
it said it anticipated the company to get an REMS modification,
but that would not guarantee Qsymia's success.
President Tam refused to comment on FMC's statement, but
said "the REMS modification was a monumental task. It's not
something about which anyone can say - Oh, it was expected."
"We have previously guided to the Street that typically the
FDA would take six months to review and render a decision (on an
REMS modification). Today, is exactly six months from the time
we submitted."
Tam added that the company was in discussions with insurers
and pharmacy benefit managers to improve Qsymia's reimbursement,
but it was still scouting for a buyer for its yet-to-be-launched
erectile dysfunction drug Stendra that won U.S. regulators'
approval in April 2012.