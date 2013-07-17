By Bill Berkrot
July 17 Obesity drug maker Vivus Inc,
embroiled in a bitter proxy war with its top shareholder First
Manhattan Co, said on Wednesday that FMC had rejected an offer
to give the sides equal representation on the board.
FMC responded by saying that it remains open to a fair
settlement with the Vivus board, despite filing a lawsuit this
week against the biotechnology company for postponing its annual
shareholder meeting by three days. FMC said at the time of
Monday's originally scheduled meeting it had the votes needed to
seize control of the Vivus board.
Vivus also said its long-time Chief Executive, Leland
Wilson, had offered to resign as part of the proposal rejected
by First Manhattan, an investment firm that holds 9.9 percent of
Vivus shares.
FMC has accused the company of bungling the marketing of its
new diet pill Qsymia and of failing to install a management team
with extensive commercial drug launch experience.
The rejected proposal was for four board representatives
each from Vivus and FMC, and one independent investor
representative, Vivus said. The four FMC nominees proposed would
include three recommended by proxy advisory firm ISS plus a new
CEO, Vivus said in a statement.
FMC appeared to have a different take on the settlement
offer Vivus said it proposed.
"Vivus continues to insist on a board controlled by their
current directors, despite their awareness of the likely voting
results of the scheduled July 15 annual meeting, which they
postponed," FMC said in a statement.
Despite the bitterness of the proxy battle, in which Vivus
and FMC have accused each other of illegal or unethical
practices, FMC said it had "reengaged in settlement discussions
over the past several days, and offered that the reconstituted
board be divided equally between FMC nominees and Vivus
incumbents (including Leland Wilson), plus Tony Zook, the new
proposed CEO."
The reconstituted board proposed by FMC would expand the
current number of directors to 11 from nine.
Earlier this month, FMC took the unusual step of announcing
that Zook, a former senior AstraZeneca executive, would be
installed as the new Vivus CEO should it prevail in gaining
control of the board.
Calling this "one of the ugliest biotech proxy fights in
recent memory," Cowen and Co analyst Simos Simeonidis predicted
an outright victory for First Manhattan in shareholder
balloting.
Whether there is ultimately a settlement or a final board
composition based on shareholder vote count, "we expect the
majority of the current board and all of current senior
management to be gone on Thursday or soon thereafter, including
the CEO, president, CFO and chief commercial officer,"
Simeonidis wrote in a research note.
Vivus won U.S. regulatory approval for Qsymia last July and
launched the product in September. Sales of the drug analysts
said could be a blockbuster have so far been minuscule, leading
to criticism from some shareholders that the company should have
signed up a big pharmaceutical partner with deep pockets and a
large sales force prior to the launch.
Vivus said in May that it had started talks with bigger
companies on a potential Qsymia partnership.
Concerns regarding the drug's insurance reimbursement and a
long history of safety issues related to obesity drugs have also
held back sales, analysts say.
Vivus shares were up 37 cents, or 2.5 percent, at $14.77 in
afternoon trading on Nasdaq - still about half their value at
the time of the Qsymia approval a year ago.