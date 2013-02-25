BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds appoints Johan Oosthuizen interim CFO effective June 1
* Johan Oosthuizen is appointed interim CFO effective June 1, 2017, replacing Patrick Cooke whose term expired
Feb 25 Vivus Inc's revenue for the first full quarter of selling its diet pill Qsymia fell short of analysts' estimates, and it posted a bigger-than-expected loss related to higher marketing expenses.
The company's fourth-quarter net loss rose to $56.7 million, or 56 cents per share, from $11.5 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net product revenue, reflecting sales of Qsymia, was $2 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $41,000 reported in the third quarter.
Vivus started generating revenue from the third quarter, when it began selling Qsymia.
* FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Alnylam’S Givosiran for the prophylaxis of attacks in patients with acute hepatic porphyria