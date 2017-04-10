Linde, Praxair reach agreement on details of merger
FRANKFURT German industrial gases group Linde and U.S. peer Praxair have reached a deal in principle on details of their proposed $70 billion merger, Linde said on Wednesday.
China's Le Holdings Co Ltd (300104.SZ), also known as LeEco, abandoned its proposed $2 billion acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio Inc (VZIO.O) on Monday, citing "regulatory headwinds."
LeEco and Vizio, however, have struck a new collaboration agreement that includes bringing Vizio products to the Chinese market, according to a brief emailed statement from the Chinese company.
The statement did not elaborate on the regulatory hurdles that prevented the deal from going ahead.
The deal to buy Irvine, California-based Vizio was announced in July.
HONG KONG/BEIJING Chinese state-owned Sinochem and ChemChina are in merger talks to create the world's biggest industrial chemicals firm, to be headed by Sinochem chief Ning Gaoning, four people with knowledge of the negotiations said.