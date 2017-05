LeEco's new Le Pro3 phone is on display during a press event in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 19, 2016. RETUERS/Beck Diefenbach

China's Le Holdings Co Ltd (300104.SZ), also known as LeEco, abandoned its proposed $2 billion acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio Inc (VZIO.O) on Monday, citing "regulatory headwinds."

LeEco and Vizio, however, have struck a new collaboration agreement that includes bringing Vizio products to the Chinese market, according to a brief emailed statement from the Chinese company.

The statement did not elaborate on the regulatory hurdles that prevented the deal from going ahead.

The deal to buy Irvine, California-based Vizio was announced in July.

