BRIEF-Pharol FY net loss narrows to 75.1 mln euros
* FY net loss 75.1 million euros ($82.1 million) versus loss 693.9 million euros year ago
Sept 23 Vizrt Ltd :
* Announces a deal worth USD 275,000 for implementation of broadcast graphics products with a sports channel in Latin America
* Says the channel is part of an international sports network that uses Vizrt broadcast graphics products for each of their channels Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1vaJKu2] Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* FY net loss 75.1 million euros ($82.1 million) versus loss 693.9 million euros year ago
* PlayStation 4 has entered harvest period -CFO (Adds CFO comments)