BRIEF-Quotium Technologies FY cons. net profit group share amounts to 0.7 mln euros
* FY net profit group share (consolidated) 711,000 euros ($761,765)
Sept 30 Vizrt Ltd
* Says signs a $ 360,000 broadcast graphics deal with a broadcaster in Oceania Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/10hNm43 Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Delay of publication annual results to May 31, 2017 at the latest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)