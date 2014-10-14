PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 14 Vizrt Ltd
* Says signs $330,000 broadcast graphics deal with a production company in Oceania
* Says deal includes several Viz Trios, Vizrt's character generator (CG) Source text: bit.ly/ZXuqrd Further company coverage:
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.