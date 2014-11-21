BRIEF-Fox News co-president Bill Shine is no longer at company - source
Nov 21 Vizrt Ltd :
* Announced a deal worth $285,000 for implementation of media asset management (MAM) products with a TV network in Argentina
* Shares down 1 pct (Adds comments from earnings conference call)