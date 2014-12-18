BRIEF-Chinasoft International says it entered into subscription agreement with Dan Capital Management
* Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber
Dec 18 Vizrt Ltd :
* Signs a $358,000 broadcast graphic deal with a European broadcaster
* Deal includes several HD Viz Engines, to be installed and employed at a new channel due to launch in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1AtdLrH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 18 Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would open its self-driving car technology for restricted environment in July this year.