Results, banking sector bounce help European shares recover
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
Sept 30Vizrt Ltd :
* Announces a deal worth $550,000 for the implementation of broadcast graphics and media asset management (MAM) products with a sports content owner in Western Europe
* Says deal includes the Viz One MAM system and Viz Pilot
Source text: bit.ly/1pnv4DU
Further company coverage:
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
* advertising revenues up 2.4 percent in Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)