BRIEF-Wintest to acquire RYOSHIN Maintenance Service
* Says it will acquire 360 shares (100 percent stake) of RYOSHIN Maintenance Service Co., Ltd., from RYOSHIN DENKI Co., Ltd.
July 22 July 22 Vizrt Ltd : * Says signed a deal worth USD 321,000 for the implementation of broadcast graphics products with a production company in Germany * Source text - bit.ly/1pypC1Y * Further company coverage
* Radware signs multi-million dollar product subscription agreement with major business information provider