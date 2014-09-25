BRIEF-Zhong Fu Tong wins bids for two projects for a combined 182 mln yuan
* Says it wins bids for two service procurement projects for a combined 182 million yuan ($26.43 million)
Sept 25 Vizrt Ltd
* Announces three deals with TV stations in Middle East, worth a combined total of $3.1 million
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.567 per share to shareholders for 2016