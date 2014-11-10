(Adds detail, share price, quote)

OSLO Nov 10 Scandinavia-focused private equity firm Nordic Capital has agreed to buy out Norwegian broadcasting technology company Vizrt at a 32 percent premium, valuing the firm at around 2.5 billion crowns ($370 million).

Vizrt's board of directors unanimously recommended the offer and shareholders with 51.5 percent have already committed to the deal, indicating there were few if any hurdles left to complete the transaction.

Shares in Vizrt, which makes interactive 3D infographics for television broadcasters, surged 29 percent on the bid, trading at 36.3 crowns per shares, just below Nordic Capitals 37 crown per share bid.

"We consider the cash based offer as fair and in the best interest of our shareholders," Vizrt Chairman Dag Opedal said in a statement. "We believe that Nordic Capital, with its breadth of expertise and proven track record of developing companies, will be a strong owner of Vizrt."

The bid will require a simple majority of shareholder votes and does not require financing or any due diligence conditions, Vizrt said.

Vizrt's graphics are used by some of the world's biggest broadcasters, including the BBC, CNN, CBS and Al Jazeera.

ABG Sundal Collier is advising Vizrt in the deal, while Carnegie AS is advising Nordic Capital. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik/Mark Heinrich)