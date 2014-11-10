BRIEF-Reliance Capital says unit Reliance Home Finance on track for exchange listing
* All shareholders of co to receive 1 free share of Reliance Home Finance for every 1 share held in co as part of listing proposal
OSLO Nov 10 Private equity firm Nordic Capital has agreed to take over Norwegian broadcasting technology firm Vizrt at a 32 percent premium compared to its previous closing price, valuing the firm at around 2.5 billion crowns ($370 million.)
Owners holding 51.5 percent of Vizrt's shares have agreed to back the deal while the firm's board unanimously back the deal, the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* All shareholders of co to receive 1 free share of Reliance Home Finance for every 1 share held in co as part of listing proposal
SYDNEY, April 26 BHP Billiton has put its Fayetteville shale gas assets in the United States back on the block, the world's largest miner said on Wednesday, as it seeks to focus on more lucrative opportunities in oil.