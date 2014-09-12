BRIEF-CSG Systems International says Time Warner Master Subscriber Management Agreement amended - SEC Filing
* Says Time Warner Agreement, which covers Time Warner customer accounts serviced by CSG and now owned by Charter amended - SEC Filing
Sept 12 Vizrt Ltd
* Says raises its mid to long-term organic performance targets
* Says the new revenue growth rate target is at least 15 percent (formerly 13 percent)
* Says new EBITDA margin target is about 24 percent (formerly about 22 percent)
* Says reiterates its annual revenue growth rate target of 15-18 percent on a full year basis
* Says launches a new compact control room solution: Viz Opus Source text bit.ly/WR4vyW
* CSRA INC- AWARDED A NEW, $57 MILLION TASK ORDER BY ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE OF U.S. COURTS