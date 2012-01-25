* Vkontakte.ru eyes 3 pct stake sale to boost valuation
* Sees potential IPO in 2012 or 2013
* Mail.ru is a near 40 percent shareholder
By John Bowker
MOSCOW, Jan 25 Russia's biggest social
network Vkontakte.ru may sell a small stake ahead of an initial
public offering in 2012 or 2013, its co-founder told the website
Gazeta.ru, as it seeks to cash-in on the huge popularity of
Russian internet IPOs.
The search engine Yandex and the internet group
Mail.ru have raised nearly $2.5 billion in New York
and London between them in the past 15 months, a quarter of the
total raised in all Russian IPOs since the 2008 financial
crisis.
"We think it will be possible to proceed with an IPO in 2012
or 2013," the website's founder Pavel Durov told Gazeta.ru.
"We may sell a small stake -- around 3 percent -- before
the IPO in order to increase the market capitalisation of the
company," he said, adding there were no ongoing talks to sell
the stake to Mail.ru, Yandex or Google.
Durov would not comment on how much the company wants to
raise or whether it was in talks with investment banks.
Vkontakte.ru, known as Russia's answer to Facebook, is 39.9
percent owned by Mail.ru, and is therefore likely to need the
support of its biggest external investor were it to proceed with
the float.
Mail.ru offered to increase its stake to over 50 percent
last year in a deal that would have valued the company at $3.75
billion, according to business daily Vedomosti, but Durov and
his co-founders did not want to give up a controlling stake.
Mail.ru could not immediately be reached for comment, while
Vkontakte did not respond to e-mailed inquiries.
MORE POPULAR
David Ferguson, an analyst at Renaissance Capital, said
Vkontakte.ru could be valued at anything between $1.5 billion
and $3 billion, depending on the model used. He added that an
acquisition by Mail.ru would generate cost savings as the two
companies could share web-hosting operations.
Vkontakte.ru says it has over 100 million registered users
and 33 million unique visitors a day, although it is also known
to have an issue with spam and with internet piracy.
It generated revenue of $93.8 million in 2010, the last
available period for financial figures.
Internet firms have proven more popular with foreign
investors than other Russian private companies as they are seen
as immune to country-specific risks such as corruption,
investors told Reuters last year.
Russia has also fast become Europe's biggest online market,
overtaking Germany in terms of number of unique visitors online,
according to internet monitor Comscore.
The high profile of the Yandex and Mail.ru IPOs have echoed
the heavy interest in online floats in the United States,
including online games maker Zynga and professional
network site LinkedIn.
However Yandex shares have halved since the first day of
trading following its blockbuster Nasdaq IPO last May, while
Mail.ru's stock is down around 20 percent from its peak.