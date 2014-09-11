Sept 11 Data storage products maker EMC Corp
has decided to consider selling its stake in its
virtualization software unit, VMware Inc, New York Post
reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.
Hewlett-Packard Co is a potential buyer for VMware,
a source told the paper. (bit.ly/ZhO1lt)
EMC has been resisting pressure from activist investor
Elliott Management Corp to spin off VMware, saying that keeping
the companies together helps the company win business.
Elliott has invested more than $1 billion in EMC with an aim
to push it to spin off VMware, which has a market value of about
$41.88 billion.
EMC, which owns about 80 percent of VMware, had bought the
company in 2004 for $700 million.
VMware accounted for about 22 percent of EMC's 2013 revenue
of $23.2 billion.
EMC may also look to put other assets on sale, another
source told the Post.
EMC, VMware and HP did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Up to Wednesday's close, EMC shares had gained about 12
percent in 12 months, while the S&P 500 Index had risen
about 21 percent.
Shares of EMC, which has a market value of $59.86 billion,
were up 2 percent at $30.17 in premarket trading.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)