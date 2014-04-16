April 16 Virtualization software maker VMware
Inc said it plans to invest $500 million in India over
the next three years to expand its operations.
The new investment will include about $70 million of unused
funds from a $120 million investment plan announced last year,
Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said in a press conference in
Bangalore.
India is VMware's second-largest operation after its
headquarters in California, with offices in Bangalore and Pune.
The company, which bought privately held mobile security
company AirWatch for $1.54 billion in January, is open to more
acquisitions.
"We are always looking for tuck-in acquisitions to
accelerate growth," Gelsinger said.
VMware shares closed at $102.22 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore)