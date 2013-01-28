Jan 28 Software maker VMware Inc's reported a 22 percent increase in fourth quarter revenue, slightly above estimates, amid strong license and service revenue.

VMware, a publicly traded division of data storage equipment maker EMC Corp, said on Monday that quarterly net income was $206 million, or 47 cents per share, compared with $200 million a year earlier.

Revenue was $1.29 billion, sightly above average analyst expectations of $1.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.